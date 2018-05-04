TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Federal authorities say agents have seized more than $188,000 in heroin at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement Friday that a U.S. citizen was apprehended in the case at the Port of Nogales’ Morley Pedestrian Gate in Arizona. They turned her over to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

The drugs were seized Tuesday.

Authorities did not identify the woman who was arrested, but indicated she was 52 years old and from Marana, a small town along Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson.

Authorities say they seized almost 11 pounds of heroin.