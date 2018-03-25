MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot and injured in a road rage incident.
Authorities say the suspect drove past and fired multiple shots after the victim had parked. He received a non-life threatening injury and was taken to a hospital by family members.
Milwaukee police are also investigating the shooting of a 39-year-old woman who was walking when she heard gunshots and realized she’d been hit. Officials say the victim is expected to survive her injuries.
Authorities are seeking suspects in both shootings.
