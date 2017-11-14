NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police are asking anyone with information about an unsolved double slaying to come forward, reminding the public of a $50,000 reward.

Six years after the shooting deaths of 22-year-old Rickita Smalls and 27-year-old Iroquois Alston, their families spoke at a Monday press conference to ask anyone with knowledge of the killings to come forward. The Norwalk Hour reports that the two were found shot dead early morning Aug. 6, 2011.

Police say they died of gunshot wounds to the head and the killer remains at large.

State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo said Monday that there is still a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

