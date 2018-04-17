BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a Burleigh County sheriff’s deputy during an Interstate 94 traffic stop in Bismarck.

Forty-seven-year-old Lonnie Howard allegedly gave the officer false identification Saturday, punched the deputy several times in the chest, rammed the vehicle of a person who stopped to help the officer and then fled.

Authorities later found his vehicle abandoned in Bismarck, but they’re still looking for him.

The deputy was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Howard has not been formally charged in the incident, but The Bismarck Tribune reports he’s wanted on three unrelated warrants by the U.S. Marshals Service, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and North Dakota Parole and Probation office.

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com