SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico are looking for a man they say is armed and dangerous.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says a Hernandez man is wanted for allegedly shooting at a sheriff’s deputy Tuesday while speeding away.
Deputies say the incident happened while they were trying to pull over the 29-year-old for pointing a gun at another driver.
An affidavit filed for the man’s arrest says another man called emergency dispatchers to report the driver of a red GMC Envoy had pointed a gun at him.
Authorities say the man managed to flee officers near La Puebla.
The man is facing seven charges related to the incident, including aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.