PERRY, Ga. (AP) — A manhunt is underway in Georgia for an inmate accused of escaping during kitchen duty.

Houston County sheriff’s Maj. Alan Everidge tells The Telegraph that 38-year-old Shane Saip and 24-year-old Willie Ames Driver IV escaped Monday. Everidge said Driver was caught that evening, but Saip remained on the loose.

Saip was last seen near an apartment complex near the jail.

Everidge said authorities found two inmate jumpsuits and two pairs of boots during a search Tuesday morning in woods near the complex.

Authorities found Driver in his undergarments and socks. They believe Saip is likely wearing a T-shirt, boxers and socks.

Driver was returned to the Houston County jail.

Everidge said authorities believed Saip was within a mile of the jail and were conducting a door-to-door search on Tuesday.