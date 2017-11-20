BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — Authorities are seeking information about the slaying of a Mississippi man whose body was found in New Orleans.

News outlets in Mississippi report that Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office spokesman Jason Melancon said Monday that 54-year-old Philip Sherman Whitaker of Diamondhead died of a gunshot wound. His body was found Nov. 15 rolled in a piece of carpet near an Interstate 10 on-ramp.

Authorities say Whitaker was last seen picking up a prescription at a pharmacy in Harrison County a week before his body was found. Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Don Bass told The Sun Herald investigators are trying to determine a timeline for what happened.

Authorities also said they’re looking for information about a maroon Toyota Sienna minivan, which they say is connected to the investigation.