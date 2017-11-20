BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — Authorities are seeking information about the slaying of a Mississippi man whose body was found in New Orleans.
News outlets in Mississippi report that Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office spokesman Jason Melancon said Monday that 54-year-old Philip Sherman Whitaker of Diamondhead died of a gunshot wound. His body was found Nov. 15 rolled in a piece of carpet near an Interstate 10 on-ramp.
Authorities say Whitaker was last seen picking up a prescription at a pharmacy in Harrison County a week before his body was found. Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Don Bass told The Sun Herald investigators are trying to determine a timeline for what happened.
Authorities also said they’re looking for information about a maroon Toyota Sienna minivan, which they say is connected to the investigation.
Most Read Stories
- Parents, adult son believed dead in Sammamish murder-suicide
- Kickoff time, TV info announced for 110th Apple Cup
- Rebound with redemption: Huskies come back to beat Utah behind the unlikeliest of heroes
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- Huskies won't repeat as Pac-12 champs, but their consolation prize? The game of the year