MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are seeking help from the public to help solve the killing of a Massachusetts store owner five years ago.

Shawn Clark was fatally shot at Patriot Skateboards in Malden on January 29, 2013. The Middlesex district attorney’s office says officials have made “some progress,” but that no one has been charged in connection with his killing.

Prosecutors say a confrontation ensued after two men entered the store shortly after 12:30 p.m. They say that Clark was shot multiple times by one of the two men before they fled.

The Middlesex district attorney’s office has released a surveillance video it says shows the two suspects involved in the crime. It’s asking for the public to help identify them.