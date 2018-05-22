SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Springfield-area authorities are looking for an 8-year-old girl who disappeared from a Springfield apartment complex.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Springfield police issued an Amber Alert Tuesday for Rosalee Naomi Clark, who was last seen early Tuesday.

Authorities say surveillance video shows a child that police believe is Rosalee being carried on the back of a man wearing tan pants and a white t-shirt. Authorities haven’t confirmed the girl is Rosalee but the activity was recorded near the time she went missing.

The girl is 4-foot-4 and weighs 72 pounds. She has light brown hair, brown eyes, and was wearing red or purple polo shirt, gray pants with Polo logo, and black sandals.

The girl disappeared after leaving an apartment to return to her apartment, which is only about 75 feet away.