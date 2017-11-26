ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say they’re searching for a man who went over a cliff and into a river while running from police outside of Cleveland.

Rocky River police said Sunday that an officer from the department spotted a man he knew had warrants sitting in a car outside an apartment complex Saturday night. Police say the man got out of the car and initially approached the officer but then ran off and went under a fence at the edge of a cliff leading to the Rocky River below.

Police say people fishing at a nearby marina spotted someone in the water minutes later. One of the fisherman and an officer tried to rescue the man but couldn’t reach him because of currents and water temperatures.

The man hasn’t been identified.