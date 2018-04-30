LAKE CITY, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have launched a search for a missing sailor whose empty boat washed ashore along the Mississippi River near Lake City.

Wabasha County sheriff’s officials say conditions were windy and choppy when the 61-year-old Pepin, Wisconsin man decided to take his sailboat out late Saturday night. Chief Deputy Jim Warren tells KTTC-TV the man planned to take a test run for the start of the season and sleep on the channel overnight.

The Minnesota State Patrol helped search by air and on the river Sunday. The search continues on Monday.

___

Information from: KTTC-TV, http://www.kttc.com