JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Wildlife officials are working to capture a rouge rodent sighted on a rat-free island off the coast of southwest Alaska.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reports the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and local authorities have set up a game camera and traps on St. Paul Island after a rat was spotted late last month.

The Pribilof Islands in the Bering Sea have maintained a rat prevention program, helping to keep the islands rat free for more than two decades.

Steve Delehanty, Refuge Manager for the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge, says authorities are hoping to quickly find the invader before it breeds, leading to an infestation.