HOISINGTON, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a missing toddler in central Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says in a news release that 23-month-old Iviona Lewis was reported to be wearing only a diaper when she was last seen around 11 p.m. Sunday at a Hoisington home. The Barton County Sheriff’s Office says on its Facebook page multiple agencies are searching door-to-door for the girl.

Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir told KSNW-TV that one adult was at home with Iviona when she went missing. He says the family is cooperating in the search.

Iviona was described as being black, 3 feet tall and about 27 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Authorities are urging anyone with information to call 911.

Hoisington is about 100 miles northwest of Wichita.