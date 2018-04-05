TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a missing south central Indiana man who may have disappeared while kayaking.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says 26-year-old Keygan Matlock of Taylorsville last had communication with friends and family Wednesday morning when he spoke of kayaking the Driftwood or Flatrock Rivers near Columbus. Both rivers are running high after recent heavy rains.

Conservation Officer Jet Quillen says Matlock’s family reported him missing Thursday and his kayak is missing from his home.