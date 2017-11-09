NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man facing a homicide charge who escaped from jail has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s list of top 10 most wanted people.

The state police agency says 20-year-old Dylan Cecil Ferguson escaped from the Macon County Jail with two other men, Jeffrey Strong and Matt White, on Wednesday.

Ferguson faces criminal homicide and other charges in connection with the death of a man in 2016. He was added to the most wanted list after his escape. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

The men may be traveling in a white 1990 Ford F-250 truck with Tennessee tag 3B5-7V2.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to Ferguson’s arrest.