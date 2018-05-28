FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers are searching for a man who crashed into the Chatanika River on an all-terrain vehicle.
The Daily News-Miner reports that authorities on Friday began searching for 27-year-old Junior Leota, who was reportedly swept downstream.
The News-Miner reports that central Alaska rivers are currently high due to late snowmelt and recent rains.
Authorities are searching for Leota by air, ground and water.
Anyone wishing to assist in the search is asked to check in at the command post at Olnes Pond.
___
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com