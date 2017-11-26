HONOLULU (AP) — Big Island firefighters are still searching for a man swept down the Wailuku River in the pools above Rainbow Falls.

Witnesses on Saturday reported seeing a man and woman having difficulty swimming in the pools before going underwater. Firefighters found the woman unconscious in the water below the falls that same day, and she was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Her identity was not immediately released.

The man has yet to be found.

Firefighters were continuing their search Sunday, both from the air and ground.

County officials say the area can be dangerous for swimmers.