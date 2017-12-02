HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi authorities are looking for a man accused of fatally shooting his father.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports Holly Springs police are looking for 27-year-old Kalvin Antuan Turner, of Holly Springs, in connection with Saturday’s homicide. He was last seen driving a red or burgundy-colored Cadillac sedan.
Police responded to a report of a shooting and found 78-year-old Alvin Gulledge, who had been shot at least once in the abdomen. The victim told police that he had been shot by his son, who fled before police arrived.
Paramedics attempted to stabilize Gulledge, but he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.
Most Read Stories
- Ex-Facebook exec says she was sexually harassed on Alaska Airlines flight — and attendants did nothing
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
- Analysis | Don't bet on WSU coach Mike Leach accepting a Tennessee offer — there might not be one anymore
- Amazon’s HQ2 choice: go to software developers, or find a place that will pull them in
- Analysis | How does Tennessee's suspension of John Currie affect Mike Leach and WSU's athletic-director search?
Anyone with any information on Turner’s whereabouts should call the Holly Springs Police Department at 662-252-2122.
___
Information from: Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, http://djournal.com