HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi authorities are looking for a man accused of fatally shooting his father.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports Holly Springs police are looking for 27-year-old Kalvin Antuan Turner, of Holly Springs, in connection with Saturday’s homicide. He was last seen driving a red or burgundy-colored Cadillac sedan.

Police responded to a report of a shooting and found 78-year-old Alvin Gulledge, who had been shot at least once in the abdomen. The victim told police that he had been shot by his son, who fled before police arrived.

Paramedics attempted to stabilize Gulledge, but he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Anyone with any information on Turner’s whereabouts should call the Holly Springs Police Department at 662-252-2122.

