VICTORIA, Texas (AP) — Authorities in South Texas are searching for nine people who fled from an SUV after fighting with a deputy.
The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office says deputies had pulled over the vehicle during a traffic stop around noon Sunday when the individuals began fighting with one of the officers. The SUV had been stopped south of Victoria, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) southwest of Houston.
The sheriff’s department says it’s using a helicopter and dogs to try to find the individuals.
The Victoria Advocate reports that the deputy didn’t require medical treatment.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- John McCain, maverick of the Senate and former POW, dies at 81 VIEW
- Thousands of Amazon workers receive food stamps. Now Sen. Bernie Sanders wants Amazon and other companies to pay up.
- With no place to run, people in Hawaii brace for hurricane WATCH
- Sen. John McCain will no longer be treated for brain cancer, family says
- Powerful Hawaii hurricane downgraded to tropical storm VIEW
Deputy Chief Roy Boyd says Border Patrol agents have been called to help with the search.
___
Information from: The Victoria Advocate, http://www.victoriaadvocate.com