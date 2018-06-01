WATKINSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities are searching for two teenagers hours after they were reported vanishing in the waters of a swollen creek.

Chief Deputy Lee Weems of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-year-old was standing on a dam crossing Barber Creek when he either jumped or fell into the water about 3:45 p.m. Friday. Weems says another 18-year-old man dove in to help him and neither resurfaced.

First responders were still searching as sundown neared Friday. Chances of finding the young men alive seemed dim. Weems said: “It’s going to be a recovery, not a rescue, barring a miracle.”

Oconee County is in northeast Georgia near Athens. The creek flows into the Oconee River. Weems said recent heavy rains have raised its waters near flood stage.