LEIGHTON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a year-old infant has drowned in a central Iowa farm pond.

The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and medics were sent around 3 p.m. Sunday to a residence about 4 miles (7 kilometers) west-southwest of Leighton. The office says in a news release that family members were performing CPR on the infant when medics arrived. The child was pronounced dead later at Mahaska Health Partnership Hospital in Oskaloosa.

An autopsy has been ordered. The infant’s name and other details about the incident haven’t been released.