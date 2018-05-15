QUINCY, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a 53-year-old man was fatally shot by a western Illinois police officer who had responded to a call about suspicious activity.
Quincy police Deputy Chief Doug VanderMaiden says the shooting happened Monday night when the city officer encountered the man, who pulled out what appeared to be handgun. The officer wasn’t injured.
The Adams County state’s attorney’s office on Tuesday identified the man as Rollie J. Davis of Quincy and said he faced multiple arrest warrants. The office says Quincy Officer Steve Bangert, a 16-year police force veteran, shot Davis.
State’s Attorney Gary Farha tells the (Quincy) Herald-Whig that a preliminary investigation by Illinois State Police could be finished by the end of this week.
___
Information from: The Quincy Herald-Whig, http://www.whig.com