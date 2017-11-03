GROVE, Okla. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a man reportedly stabbed two people then set himself on fire in a lakefront area of northeast Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the three men were co-workers and had stopped to eat lunch Thursday at Monkey Island on Grand Lake, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) northeast of Tulsa. Authorities say an altercation occurred, and the man stabbed his co-workers.

Grand Lake Regional Airport manager Paul Staten says two men covered in blood ran into the airport’s store and said to call 911. Staten tells the Miami News-Record that the suspect then poured gasoline on the ground and lit it on fire before rolling around in the flames.

All three men were taken to hospitals and the OSBI says their conditions are unknown.

