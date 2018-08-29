Share story

By
The Associated Press

PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man from Russia has drowned in a reservoir along the Utah-Arizona border.

He was identified Wednesday as Aleksandr Aleksandrovich of St. Petersburg.

Authorities say a group of 29 foreign nationals had rented three pontoon boats on Lake Powell, and some of them jumped in the water to swim Monday without life jackets.

Mary Plumb, a spokeswoman for the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, says several of the swimmers struggled as winds picked up.

She says the group was able to pull some people out of the water while others swam to shore.

Plumb says Aleksandrovich was found in 9 feet of water.

