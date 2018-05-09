BATTLE CREEK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man who died on a northeast Nebraska farm was accidentally electrocuted.
The accident Friday near Battle Creek killed 54-year-old Greg Weidner, who lived in Madison.
Madison County Attorney Joe Smith told the Norfolk Daily News that Weidner was injured while working on an irrigation pivot well. No autopsy was ordered.
Information from: Norfolk Daily News, http://www.norfolkdailynews.com