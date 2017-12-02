RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a Box Elder man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Rapid City earlier this week.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Frank Gott. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says Gott lost control of his car on a curve and drifted into the oncoming lane, colliding with a pickup truck. The accident happened Tuesday night.

Gott was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 49-year-old man driving the pickup was taken to a hospital with what authorities said were serious injuries that are not life-threatening.