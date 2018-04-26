DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — The manager of a Connecticut animal shelter has pleaded not guilty to charges that she left animals in her care living in squalor.

Connecticut Animal Control officers say 30-year-old Krystel Lopez was arraigned on two counts of animal cruelty after officers say they found dogs, cats and rabbits living in unsanitary and too-small cages without access to water at Tails of Courage Animal Rescue in Danbury.

The News-Times reports that officials say the facility was also cited for a rat infestation and a burst pipe. Tails of Courage founder Kristan Exner said Wednesday that she was blindsided by the charges and doesn’t think Lopez is guilty.

Lopez’s attorney said after’s Wednesday court appearance that her client is not guilty of animal cruelty charges.

