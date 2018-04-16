Nation & World Authorities say actor Harry Anderson of “Night Court” comedy series fame has died in North Carolina Originally published April 16, 2018 at 4:33 pm Updated April 16, 2018 at 4:35 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say actor Harry Anderson of “Night Court” comedy series fame has died in North Carolina. The Associated Press Next Story2 die in crash of small plane in Texas High Plains Previous StorySecond mistrial in ex-Navy commander’s attempted rape trial