ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say the body of an 84-year-old man was found in a northwest Iowa house that was heavily damaged by fire.
Firefighters sent to the home in Rock Valley after 2:20 a.m. Sunday found it engulfed in flames. They found the body after extinguishing the blaze.
The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Luis Leuvanos, who lived in the home.
The fire cause is being investigated.
