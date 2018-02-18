KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine what caused a house fire in central Iowa that caused a 70-year-old woman’s death this weekend.
The Knoxville Police and Fire Departments said crews responded to a fire shortly after midnight Sunday, and found a home filled with smoke and two adults sitting on the front porch.
The two victims were placed in a police car to get them out of the weather, and then the woman became unresponsive.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she died. Her name wasn’t immediately released.
Most Read Stories
- With work permits in limbo, spouses of H-1B visa holders worry they’ll lose jobs
- Man who accused Ed Murray of sexual abuse found dead in Auburn motel WATCH
- King County Republican chair criticized after telling gun-control advocate 'Do not ever contact me again'
- Crashes involving 25 vehicles shut down snow-slicked I-90
- Snow in Seattle? Freezing temperatures? 'Be ready for it'
Authorities are working to determine the cause of the fire.