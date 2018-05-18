ANAMOSA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say 22 inmates were involved in a prison fight at an eastern Iowa prison.

The Iowa Corrections Department says the fighting began around 7:45 a.m. Thursday in the main yard at the Anamosa State Penitentiary in Anamosa. Several prison staffers soon responded and took control of the situation, which lasted little more than a minute.

The department says none of the staffers was injured, and no inmates reported serious injuries.

The prison has further restricted inmate movement.