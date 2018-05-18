ANAMOSA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say 22 inmates were involved in a prison fight at an eastern Iowa prison.
The Iowa Corrections Department says the fighting began around 7:45 a.m. Thursday in the main yard at the Anamosa State Penitentiary in Anamosa. Several prison staffers soon responded and took control of the situation, which lasted little more than a minute.
The department says none of the staffers was injured, and no inmates reported serious injuries.
The prison has further restricted inmate movement.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Waterboarded, shot with crossbows: Authorities list torture of 10 children in California home
- Restored WWII bomber Memphis Belle makes public debut VIEW
- 'Excited and scared': Hawaii volcano spews huge cloud of ash VIEW
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Alarm grows as Ebola is confirmed in Congo city of 1.2 million VIEW