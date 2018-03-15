Share story

By
The Associated Press

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Firefighters say two children have perished in a Waterloo house fire.

The fire was reported a little after 4 a.m. Thursday. Two people who saw the smoke followed it to the home and tried to use a garden house on the flames after they called 911.

Firefighters later pulled a woman and one child from an upstairs window and carried the other child down stairs to reach the outside. The children were pronounced dead at a Waterloo hospital. The woman was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

The names of the children and the woman haven’t been released.

The fire cause is being investigated.

