GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say one driver was killed and one injured in a collision at a Hall County highway intersection.

The crash occurred around 10:45 a.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 281, about 6 miles (10 kilometers) north of Grand Island. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says a westbound sedan didn’t halt at a stop sign and collided with a northbound minivan on the highway.

The sedan driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His or her name hasn’t been released.

The minivan driver and two children with her were taken to a Grand Island hospital. She’s been identified as 32-year-old Becky Thompson, of North Loup.