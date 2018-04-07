PORT ORANGE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol is reopening a major Florida highway after it was closed overnight due to wildfires.

Troopers shut down a roughly five-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in Volusia County on Friday. The road was shut down to a brush fire that was causing smoke and visibility problems along the road that runs along the eastern coast of the state.

Lt. Kim Montes with the Florida Highway Patrol said Saturday that drivers still need to use caution in the area and that troopers will continue to monitor conditions.