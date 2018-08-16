Share story

By
The Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say human remains found at a New Mexico desert compound have been identified as those of a missing Georgia boy with severe disabilities.

The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator said Thursday that the remains were those of Abdul-ghani Wahhaj (ahb-DOOL’ GAH’-nee wah-HAJ’). He was found Aug. 6 after he went missing in December in Jonesboro, Georgia.

Authorities say the boy’s father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj (see-DAHJ’ IBN wah-HAJ’), had told his wife he wanted to perform a ritual on the child, later said he was taking the boy to a park and didn’t return.

An arrest warrant was issued for the father. The search for the boy led authorities to the compound this month.

Wahhaj faces child abuse charges along with four other adults arrested at the compound.

Associated Press