CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Cedar Rapids authorities have released the name of a man who they say shot another man and then killed himself.

The dead man was identified as 30-year-old Kristopher Booker, who lived in Center Point. The wounded man was identified as 35-year-old Brandon Toepfer, of Margate, Florida. He was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Police describe Monday’s shooting as a result of a domestic situation. Investigators say Booker had a prior relationship with a woman who lived at the home. Police say she and several children were there during the shooting but were not injured.