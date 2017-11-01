DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who died after a fire at a Des Moines apartment.
The Des Moines Fire Department identified the man Wednesday as 68-year-old Osman Suljic, who was found Tuesday in his third-floor apartment where the blaze is believed to have started. The department says he was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The department didn’t release any information about the other apartment occupant, who was injured. A department spokesman didn’t immediately return messages from The Associated Press.
The department says the fire cause is being investigated.
