MILFORD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have identified one of the five people killed in a series of crashes on Interstate 380 in eastern Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 33-year-old Abdiaziz Jama, of Columbus, Ohio, died after the semitrailer he was driving east around 10 a.m. Sunday rammed into the back of another semi, causing a chain reaction that involved another semi and a pickup truck.

The patrol says Jama may have been texting, because he didn’t slow down for traffic that had been slowed by an earlier collision farther east in which four people were fatally injured. Their names haven’t been released.

A passenger in Jama’s truck, 30-year-old Mohamed Apdullahi, was taken to a hospital.