INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities have released the name of an Indianapolis man who died in a house fire that was likely sparked because he was smoking while using an oxygen tank.
The fire department says in a statement that family members identified him as 62-year-old Albert Lee Edwards Jr.
Authorities say two people and two dogs made it out of the home safe after flames erupted Sunday morning, but the man didn’t.
Family members told investigators that the man had been smoking while using an oxygen tank leading up to the incident.
Officials say people shouldn’t smoke while using oxygen tanks, because it increases the risk of fire.