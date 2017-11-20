COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Fire officials say a duplex blaze that killed a 6-year-old boy and his great-uncle was started by someone using a match or lighter to set fire to a combustible item.

The Gazette reports that the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced the cause of the fire Monday evening. Family members say children in the house previously had set fire to household items, which is what authorities believe happened Nov. 1.

Six-year-old Devyn Johnson and 40-year-old Michael Ashley died as a result of the fire. A 2-year-old boy was flown to a Denver hospital in critical condition.

The fire department states that the deaths “may have been preventable” if a working smoke alarm had been in the duplex.

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com