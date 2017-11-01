BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a body has been recovered from the Mississippi River.

West Baton Rouge Parish Chief Deputy Coroner Yancy Guerin told news outlets that the body was found on the west side of the river about two miles south of the Mississippi River Bridge on Tuesday just before 8 p.m. Guerin says it appears that the body had been in the water for awhile.

Guerin says authorities have not identified the body as of Tuesday night but plan to release an identification and perform an autopsy Wednesday.

Further details have not been released.