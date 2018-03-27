WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve arrested the leaders of a prostitution ring that shuttled women among at least seven states.

Federal law enforcement authorities announced the arrests of four people who they said made millions of dollars from their illegal and exploitive activities.

A Homeland Security official, Angel Melendez, says the defendants used women as a commodity for years.

Authorities say the women, primarily Chinese nationals, were moved between 2013 and 2017 around New York, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Colorado and Missouri.

They said customers were recruited through advertisements for escort services on classified websites such as Backpage.com.

If convicted, the defendants could each face a decade in prison.