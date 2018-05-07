SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — Officials are investigating after the discovery of a man’s body on a North Carolina walking path.
Police tell WRAL-TV they responded to a report of a shooting at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Moore County.
Officers say a passerby found the body of a 22-year-old man on a walking path.
Southern Pines Police Chief Bob Temme says that detectives are investigating the case as a homicide, and an autopsy is planned.
Authorities haven’t released any other details including the man’s name or any possible suspects or motives.
