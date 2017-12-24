MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a small plane crash last week involving a pilot and a student in southeastern Michigan.
There were no injuries in Thursday’s crash at Monroe Custer Airport.
Monroe police say the pilot had indicated a power failure as the small fixed-wing plane was going to land, which caused the crash at the northern end of the runway.
The plane’s propeller and one of the wings were damaged.
Monroe fire Chief Rob Wight says an initial investigation shows the pilot and student were flying for a training flight and the instructor had to take over.
The plane is owned and operated by Custer Airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate.