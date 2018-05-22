KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — It was the million dollar tip that authorities had been waiting for. Well, technically it was a 17th-century gold bar worth half a million dollars that the Crime Stoppers tipster was calling about.

On Monday, authorities praised the 2015 tip that took what had been a cold case and led them to arrest Jarred Goldman and Richard Johnson. Both have been convicted in federal court in the theft. They are scheduled to be sentenced in July.

The Crime Stoppers tipster identified Goldman from video surveillance footage.

The gold bar was recovered from the 1622 wreck of a Spanish galleon off the Florida Keys. Weighing 74.85 ounces and valued at $556,000, it disappeared from the Mel Fisher Maritime Museum in 2010.

Authorities say Goldman stood guard while Johnson, lifted the bar from its display case. The FBI recovered only a fragment.