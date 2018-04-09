BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say police in Massachusetts have shot and injured a man who was brandishing a large knife at officers.
The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office says the shooting happened Sunday night in Brockton.
Prosecutors say the man who was shot was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. His condition Monday was not immediately known. He has not been publicly identified by authorities.
The district attorney’s office says the shooting is under investigation.
