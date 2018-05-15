Share story

By
The Associated Press

PENN, Pa. (AP) — A crash involving a Pennsylvania police vehicle has left a police dog injured.

Authorities say the crash occurred around 5:35 p.m. Monday as Penn Patrolman Joseph Lewis was driving in a marked police SUV with its lights and sirens activated. His K-9 partner was in the back of the SUV.

As Lewis navigated a curve, authorities say a car driven by 39-year-old Clayton Ambler, of Irwin, crossed the center line and struck the SUV.

Lewis wasn’t hurt. But his police dog and Ambler were both treated for minor injuries.

A telephone number for Ambler could not be located Tuesday. Authorities say he will face citations stemming from the crash.

