BRISTOL, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a driver who apparently overdosed crashed into a Pennsylvania home and injured a man inside.

The crash in in Levittown occurred around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the driver was unconscious when he left the road, hit a tree stump and went airborne, crashing into a fence and then through the home’s back sliding glass doors.

A man in the home was sitting near the doorway when one of the glass doors hit him in the head. He was treated at a hospital for a serious head laceration.

Authorities say the family’s yellow Labrador retriever got out of the house during the chaos and was struck and killed by another car.

The driver who struck the home was treated at a hospital. Charges against him are pending.