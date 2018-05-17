DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an officer shot a driver who’d been trying to flee the scenes of several crashes in Davenport.
Officers were dispatched around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday to check reports of two hit-and-run crashes. Authorities say the driver of vehicle that matched a description of the hit-and-run vehicle sped away through a residential yard after being spotted by officers and soon struck another vehicle.
Police say an officer fired two shots at a nearby intersection during an attempt to apprehend the driver. It’s unclear what led the officer to fire.
The driver was taken to a local hospital and then flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
The names of those involved haven’t been released.