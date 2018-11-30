PITTSBURGH (AP) — A veteran Pittsburgh police officer stands accused of lying to the FBI during a bank robbery investigation this year.
Antoine Cain was charged Tuesday in U.S. District Court with two counts of making false statements to government agents. The court records were unsealed Thursday.
A Pittsburgh police spokesman says Cain has reached a plea deal with prosecutors and has been placed on unpaid suspension. But further details were not disclosed, and a telephone number for Cain could not be located Friday.
Cain has served on the force since 1994.
Authorities say Cain lied on two occasions to FBI agents investigating the Jan, 8 armed robbery. They say he denied knowing who the robber was when he did know because the robber had confessed to him.